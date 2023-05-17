ELLSWORTH - A local city has received over one million dollars in grant money to combat the ongoing firefighter shortage.
The city of Ellsworth has received a 1.2-million-dollar grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the hopes that the money will help counter the current firefighter shortage.
"So this grant is a four-year grant and like I said it's designed for the recruitment and retention of volunteers. Its goal is to infuse up to eighty volunteers into the system over four years", says Ellsworth Fire Chief Scott Guillerault.
According to Guillerault, the staffing for adequate fire and emergency response, or S.A.F.E.R. grant, for short, will be used in two ways.
One application of the grant is the recruitment side.
The grant reimburses fire departments for any advertisement or marketing they may do to get new volunteer crew members.
The other application is the retainment side.
Once volunteers are on board, the same grant money can be used for their training and safety gear.
As for the volunteers that are already part of the crew, the grant money can also be used to further their training and pay for some of their education while working with the fire department.
"It's meant to aggressively recruit but it is also meant to hold and sustain the ones that are already here," says Guillerault.
Ellsworth isn't the only fire station to benefit from the S.A.F.E.R. Grant, six stations in the Ellsworth area, including Orland, Dedham, Hancock, Mariaville, Trenton and Lamoine all have access to the million-dollar grant.
Guillerault says, "Well, I think that this helps them out a lot operationally, most of the departments around us don't have the budget that the city of Ellsworth does... So the current budgets that they have going through the approval processes now won't be adversely affected by new firefighters coming on board because that money is gonna come to them".