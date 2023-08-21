ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth city council is considering an ordinance that could greatly impact waterfront property owners.
The city of Ellsworth may soon implement an overnight mooring and anchorage control ordinance.
Ellsworth city planner, Matt Williams says, "The purpose of the proposal and the language within it is meant to provide some type of guidance as to when and how someone can place a mooring or an anchorage on a great pond. "
Currently, Ellsworth doesn't have any mooring regulations for its lakes and ponds.
If approved, the ordinance would prohibit anchoring, mooring, beaching, grounding, or tying to shore any watercraft on any great pond in the city limits between the hours of 9 p.m. - 4 a.m., with the exemptions of shorefront property owners and those given written permission by shorefront property owners.
Many believe the origin of the ordinance is tied to one particular houseboat, commonly seen on Green Lake, that many who live on the lake consider to be less than desirable.
The city of Ellsworth has been receiving complaints about the barge for about three years.
Paul Fergus says he and his wife pay a large amount of taxes to the city for their waterfront camp and he believes the ordinance is the least the city could do in this situation.
"And I said, 'What exactly do I get for my taxes?' and she said, 'Well are you on the lake? ' and I said, 'Yes.' and she said 'Do you have a view?' I said 'yes. I have a beautiful view of the lake.' she said, 'That's what you're paying taxes for.'", says Fergus, "So I remember then and now I'm saying to myself ' You can't have it both ways'. I'm being taxed for the view and they're allowing people to put a shack on pontoons in front of their camps. It's just not right."
City officials say although the floating shack may have played a part in the ordinance it is not the sole reason for its creation.
"I mean that boat, in particular, does get a lot of attention, but, again, there is like a lot of other reasons why an ordinance like this isn't unfounded," says Williams.