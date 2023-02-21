ELLSWORTH -- Shawn Ghissi described the moment he rescued his parents from the fire inside their home.
"There was so much smoke and by the time I grabbed my mom, I couldn't really see," said Ghissi.
Ellsworth Fire Chief Scott Guillerault says Ghissi's ability to stay calm in that moment was key.
"For him to remain calm enough and be able to effectively rescue and get them out of the house says a lot for his abilities," said Ghissi.
Ghissi's parents were transported to healthy Acadia's Inspire Recovery Center for temporary housing before the Red Cross was able to relocate them to a motel.
Even though the three are displaced, Inspire Recovery Center volunteer Taylor Carney says they are in high spirits.
"The older gentlemen was really sweet. He was nice. The older woman was really sweet, she was really funny. She had jokes the whole time," said Carney.
As the family goes through these troubling times, the Ellsworth community wants them to know they have their back.
"Our hearts definitely go out to the whole family and if there's anything we can do for them, we'll be right there for them," said Holly Dynuck, a server at Riverside Cafe.
Ghissi says his family appreciates the outreach and support as they look for a new home.
"Really just looking for a roof. Just a place to stay. It's amazing how much you rely on that, like how it becomes a norm and then you don't have it," said Ghissi.
Anyone interested in organizing support for the family should contact Healthy Acadia's Recovery Resource Navigator Tracy Crossman at 460-7237.