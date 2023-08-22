ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth city councilors met last night to discuss a proposed mooring ordinance for its lakes and ponds ahead of a vote.
The ordinance would limit overnight mooring and docking in the city's great ponds.
As part of the meeting, the public was allowed to voice their opinion on the matter.
The ordinance was passed by a 4 to 2 vote, under the stipulation that revisions will be made to amend and clarify its language.
At this time, the ordinance is anticipated to go into effect on January first of 2024.