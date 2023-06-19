Juneteenth

ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth community hosted its own Juneteenth celebration to commemorate the end of slavery.

June 19th 1865 marked the day 250,000 African Americans learned of their freedom two years after the emancipation proclamation in 1863.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday.

Today communities all over the country recognized and celebrated the importance of this day in history.

"Solutions that benefit everyone. Everyone likes a clean environment. Everyone likes to have affordable housing. Everyone likes to have plenty of jobs and great healthcare services. It's not just about us,” said Jacques Newell Taylor, event organizer. “It's really something that's uplifting and great for our community at large."

The event included activities for kids, a black art showcase and plenty of food...

