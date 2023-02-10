ELLSWORTH -- The familiar sounds and smells of a bowling alley invoke a strong sense of nostalgia in many of us.
Autumn Mowery is 20 years old, and currently the sole operator of D'Amanda's, a candlepin bowling alley tucked away in the Eastward Mall in Ellsworth.
"I used to be lane mechanic for previous owners, so I've been here actually 4 years in total...There were 4 working lanes left, and Covid hit and that's when the previous owners decided to shut it down"
Rather than see the alley fall into disrepair, Mowery turned to her family, purchasing the bowling alley with her mother.
"So that's when I asked my mom about taking over, that's when she took over and the plan was for both of us to be here together."
While her mother currently owns the alley, Mowery is gearing up to fully take over later this year.
"The first and only goal of me taking over was to save it, just because I learned it was a dying sport...now it's, I love the retro-ness of it, now it's really the environment, the memories it creates for the community itself, and just keeping a family entertainment center alive for everyone."
However, preserving history has a steep price.
The lanes are 100% wood, which means they cannot be oiled or cleaned with liquids, and ultimately need to be replaced.
The pin-setters at D'Amanda's are some of the oldest operating pin machines around. Assembled in 1949, they are still kicking nearly 75 years later, but not without some nuance.
Mowery works hard to keep the machine's running smoothly, but knows that a big change is needed.
"So they have to all be ripped out and replaced, rebuilt and rewired. That is the goal, and I just do one at a time, just because with how much it's looking.. it's gonna be $25k including labor costs and everything else with it."
Friends of Mowery quickly worked to set up a GoFundMe for the alley to aid with repairs and the rather expensive task of replacing the machines and lanes.
While Mowery was hesitant at first, she was amazed by the community response.
"I had chosen a goal for it, which was 10k. It is now almost 14k, which has been amazing to say the least. Seeing it on the GoFundMe was like... it just took a little bit to hit me. When it did it made me really happy."
The bowling alley suffered an electrical surge over the holidays damaging scoring monitors and recent storms have caused water damage to the arcade room, presenting yet more challenges for Mowery.
Despite setbacks, and the daunting prices of replacing lanes and machines, Mowery continues on with hopes of keeping the sport alive and preserving a staple of the Ellsworth area.
A passion for the sport, the warm feeling of nostalgia, and a penchant for hard work keeps Mowery moving forward, ready to take on what comes next.
"Pretty much just doing as many upgrades as I can, moving forward, and just hoping that the lanes keep going for me."
For more info, as well as a link to the on-going GoFundMe, you can visit D'Amanda's website. Both of which, are linked below.
D'Amanda's Website: https://www.damandas.com/
GoFundMe: https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/help-me-keep-my-business-going-save-candlepin?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer