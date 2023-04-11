ELLSWORTH- A wealthy former gubernatorial candidate charged with possession of images depicting child sexual abuse plans to change his plea next month in Hancock county.
The hearing for Eliot Cutler who previously pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for May 4 in Superior Court.
Cutler's attorney declined to discuss details, including any potential agreement with prosecutors.
The 76-year-old Cutler, who remains free on bail, was arrested last year at his home in Brooklin.
He was charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Cutler ran for governor twice as an independent and used his personal wealth to bankroll both campaigns.
He lost by less than 2 percentage points to Republican Paul LePage in a multi-candidate race in 2010.
He lost again in 2014.
Years earlier, Cutler served as an aide to the late Democratic U.S. Senator Edmund Muskie of Maine, and later as former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s top adviser for environmental and energy issues.