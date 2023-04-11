ELIOT CUTLER

ELLSWORTH- A wealthy former gubernatorial candidate charged with possession of images depicting child sexual abuse plans to change his plea next month in Hancock county.

The hearing for Eliot Cutler who previously pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for May 4 in Superior Court.

Cutler's attorney declined to discuss details, including any potential agreement with prosecutors.

The 76-year-old Cutler, who remains free on bail, was arrested last year at his home in Brooklin.

He was charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Cutler ran for governor twice as an independent and used his personal wealth to bankroll both campaigns.

He lost by less than 2 percentage points to Republican Paul LePage in a multi-candidate race in 2010.

He lost again in 2014.

Years earlier, Cutler served as an aide to the late Democratic U.S. Senator Edmund Muskie of Maine, and later as former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s top adviser for environmental and energy issues.

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you