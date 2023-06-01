ELLSWORTH -- Former gubernatorial candidate, Eliot Cutler began serving time behind bars today.
Cutler pleaded guilty last month to four counts involving the possession of child pornography.
He has been ordered to serve nine months of a four year sentence.
Prosecutors say cutler possessed over 80-thousand images of children being sexually assaulted.
He'll also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he's released from the Hancock County jail.
Cutler ran as a gubernatorial candidate twice in recent years and narrowly lost to Paul LePage in 2010.