CENTRAL MAINE- Eight people have been charged with drug offenses after a lengthy investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout central and mid-coast Maine.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says they have spent several months investigating alleged drug traffickers operating in Waldo, Kennebec and Androscoggin Counties.
27-year- old Stephon Davis of Waterville, 45- year-old Baron Thompson of Winslow, 48-year-old Meloney Moody of Winslow, 51-year old Dawn Wilbur of Winslow, 45 -year-old Charles Hinton of Savannah, Georgia, 25-year-old Dominque Kirk of Lewiston, 41-year-old Allen James of Waterville and 25-year-old Alivia Gordon of Jackson are all charged with drug trafficking.
Arno says agents seized over 175 grams of cocaine base and 60 grams of fentanyl during their investigation.
According to Arno, the street value of the seized drugs is approximately $20,000.