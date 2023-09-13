BANGOR -- Student teaching has long been a pivotal part of preparing the next generation of educators, but now college students are actually being paid to spend part of their education working in the classrooms.
As many schools are still struggling to fill open teaching positions, school district RSU 34 - which includes Old Town, Bradley and Alton - is looking to college students for the answer with their Educator Accelerator Program, in which student teachers can apply for paid in-class experiences.
"We've been looking for years at better ways to connect the needs of schools with the needs of pre-service educators," said Assistant Superintendent for RSU 34, Jon Doty.
Doty says this is something he has been trying to organize for several years and thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funds the school district is entering their fifth cohort with the program.
He says it was designed so that college students preparing to be educators could meet their field experience requirements in combination with this supervised and paid work in the schools.
"If you look at the data nationwide about the number of people who enter teaching and leave within the first couple years its really worrisome," said Doty.
The program is open to students at Eastern Maine Community College, Husson University and the University of Maine, as aspiring educators are hired and placed in schools with a mentor teacher.
"We use the term 'early and often' to describe what we want for our students in terms of field experiences and this is a great way to both serve the community and to help hone their skills so its just terrific," said the Dean of the College of Education and Humanities at UMaine, Penny Bishop.
The program helps to relieve some of the staffing shortages while giving these college students an extensive hands-on learning experience.
"We have seen a national teacher shortage and Maine is no exception to that as well," said Bishop.
Educators also say it relieves some of the financial burdens the university students often face.
"They're able to leverage their need to work, being college students who need to work, with the ability to really enhance their understanding of teaching and learn more in the classroom," said Chair of the Teacher Preparation Program at the Husson School of Education, Shelly Tennett.
Between the local universities there are 15 students working at RSU 34 this semester.
"Each semester it grows we have more and more students each semester who take part," said Tennett.
According to Doty they will run out of funding in Sept. of 2024, and are actively looking for ways to continue the program.
"That's something that we're really working aggressively on is to make the case for scaling this and make the case for doing things like this statewide," said Doty.
They will be reviewing applications at a later time for the next cohort which is set to begin in January.