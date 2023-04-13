EDUCATION CAREER FAIR

ORONO- There was a lot of match making was going on at the University of Maine today...professional matchmaking that is.
The College of Education and Human Development and the Penobscot River Educational Partnership hosted a career fair.
Education students from colleges and universities around the state got a chance to meet school districts looking to fill job openings.
"A really good thing is for our students is to graduate from the University of Maine but also stay here when they graduate and fill the positions and needs here in Maine for public education," said University of Maine Lecturer Jesse Kaye- Schiess.
Many schools have had a tough time finding enough people to fill their positions.
More than 20 school districts and the Maine Department of Education were among those meeting with the students that are about to graduate.