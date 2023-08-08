HOULTON -- An Aroostook County woman who pleaded guilty in the overdose death of her 1-year-old son has begun serving a sentence of four years in prison for manslaughter.
29-year-old Mariah Dobbins of Easton was sentenced under a plea agreement following the 2022 death of her son, Jaden Raymond.
An autopsy revealed the boy died from a fentanyl overdose.
Dobbins told police she and her two sons had fallen asleep watching tv and that Jayden was unresponsive when she woke up.
Law enforcement officials accused Dobbins of being inattentive to the point of being criminally negligent.
Defense lawyer Steve Smith said prosecutors wanted to make an example of Dobbins after several high-profile deaths of children in the state.