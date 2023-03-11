ORONO -- A long-running Maine event has returned this weekend -- organized entirely by volunteers.
The 82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen's Show is back after a three-year hiatus.
More than 100 vendors gathered at the University of Maine New Balance Field House to celebrate the return of the event, which many have called the rite of spring -- signaling the change in Maine's seasons.
Vendor for Annika Rod and Fly Jeremy LeClair spoke about how it felt to come back.
"It's good to be back. I've always come to the show as a participant, and enjoyed walking around and getting my fudge, talking with all the different hundreds of anglers and stuff. It's nice to come back after the break and not being able to see people -- just get back to a sense of normalcy," said LeClair.
People have the chance to check out the latest outdoor gear, enjoy Maine food, and witness live demonstrations about topics ranging from animal calls to hunting dogs.
Organizers say that all proceeds from the three-day event will go towards scholarships for students, Penobscot County Conservation Association activities, and educational sporting programs.
"The whole program is designed to get people to experience Maine outside. People spend far too much time inside. Kids have fine motor skills, but they need to get outdoors," said Penobscot County Conservation Association board member Tony Richard.
While many gathered to show off their new products and learn about new innovations in outdoor recreation, some say the event is also a great time to connect with an important population in the state.
"There's a lot of veterans in our country, especially in the state of Maine," said Paul House, executive director of non-profit House in the Woods. "It's very valuable to be here at this show, because otherwise we may not see a lot of the vets that are passing by our booth, otherwise. So it's just great we have this opportunity to share with them."
Organizers say the event is the longest-running sportsmen's show in the country.
To find ticket and parking information, visit conservationassociation.org.