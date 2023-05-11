BANGOR -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a nonprofit will bring back an annual event -- this time under a new name.
The Eastern Area Agency on Aging will be hosting the Healthy Aging Expo next week on May 18 at the Anah Shrine in Bangor.
The event brings together over 70 vendors -- from health insurance and home care to hospice and caregiver services -- to discuss the experience of aging as a community.
Formerly known as the Senior Expo, organizers say they rebranded the event to promote a more inclusive environment.
"We are now part of the age-positive movement -- which is through Maine Council on Aging -- and the age-positive movement is really addressing ageism and age biases in the state of Maine, and it's really focused on creating an age-friendly community," said Tabatha Caso, executive director of EAAA.
This year, the expo will also have door prizes and a raffle.
More information can be found at eaaa.org/healthy-aging-expo.