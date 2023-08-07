BREWER -- A local community outreach program is running an online campaign to make sure their client's furry friends don't go hungry.
Every Tuesday and Thursday through August, the Eastern Area Agency on Aging will be posting videos as part of their Paws for a Cause campaign to raise awareness and funding for their Furry Friends Food Bank.
Communication and Development Director Christopher Hill says making sure clients' pets are can often relieve them of a world of stress.
"As people get old, sometimes, their social circles shrink and they're not able to get out and about more and that's why pets are so important to the livelihood of some of recipients. They mean a ton to socialization, life enrichment. Having someone else to care for," says Hill, "Having a pet to care for means a great deal to our recipients and that's what we want to try to reflect in these stories."
