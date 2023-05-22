BANGOR -- The eastern area agency on aging hosted its first healthy aging expo since the pandemic.
The event, previously known as the Senior Expo, was held at the Anah Shrine in Bangor on Thursday, May 25, bringing together more than 70 vendors to share resources and information to help our community members age in a healthy way.
The EAAA's Executive Director Tabatha Caso says the expo was re-branded in an effort to join the age positive movement, and to remind folks of the support that's out there for them.
"The goal of the event is for people to come and learn all about their resources in the greater Bangor area to show them what's out there and available to help them thrive and stay at home for as long and independent as possible so even if somebody might not need right now, coming to learn about resources they might need in the future is a great opportunity as well," said Caso.
Caso says over 500 people came out to the event.
They also hold weekly events at the Durgin Center in Brewer for aging adults in the greater Bangor area including wellness classes, arts and crafts and more.