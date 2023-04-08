BANGOR -- As many await the arrival of the Easter Bunny once again, some have used the excitement surrounding baskets full of candy to bring awareness to an important issue.
Volunteers and local businesses came together in Bangor to offer family-friendly holiday activities like Easter egg hunting and photos with the Easter Bunny.
As kids reached for the brightly-colored eggs, organizers collected donations for Welcome to Housing, a housing goods bank that provides furniture and other essential household items to those who can't afford them.
"We have a huge homeless population in Maine, and these people are getting into housing and then they can't afford to pay their rent and to furnish," said Brittany Beaulier, organizer and business and marketing developer for Red Door Title. "We're trying to bring attention to Welcome to Housing, to what they're about. We want people to know that they exist and that it's there and they're not alone."
Organizers say more than 100 kids came out to enjoy the activities, and that the group is always looking for more help.
To donate and learn more, visit welcometohousing.com.