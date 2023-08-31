BANGOR -- A house fire erupted early this morning at 271 Elm Street in Bangor, closing off a section of road at the intersection of Elm and Stillwater.
The first responding fire crews made it on scene a little before 4 o'clock. Mutual aid from surrounding areas was called in to help knock it down.
It took crews only about 20 to 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, which did require the use of alcohol resistant firefighting foam.
The house appeared to be condemned, with the windows being boarded up.
No word yet on if there were any injuries in relation to this fire.