HERMON -- Despite the freezing temperatures, a Maine tradition carried on to support a good cause.
On February 4, the 50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In paired up with the 36th annual Q-106.5 Celebrity Egg Ride.
The event raises money for Pine Tree Camp, a summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.
Due to the egg shortage, participants lined up on their snowmobiles and filled their shirts with Jell-O eggs -- instead of regular ones. Each egg represents $50 raised for the cause.
Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson expressed her gratitude for the support.
"Everybody really wants to support what we're doing. So, it's a wonderful feeling. It's an amazing opportunity for everybody, and you know, for us, to be able to see the support that we have in the state," said Willard-Robinson.
Although the ride is typically longer, organizers say it was shortened to just a quick trip from the Penobscot Snowmobile Club to Dysart's in Hermon -- in order to keep people safe from the severe weather.
Jake Warn, celebrity rider and owner of SledTRX, shared his feelings about the day.
"I was quite glad that we shortened the trip a little bit -- despite my love for snowmobiling. So, yeah, definitely going to try and stay warm out there today," said Warn. "I'm really surprised with the turnout. You know, despite the cold weather, it didn't really seem like it stopped anybody from coming out here and supporting pine tree camps today."
Other celebrity riders came from around the state to show their support for the cause -- including Bob Crowley, the winner of "Survivor" season 17.
"I'm just so proud to be a Mainer, because this is what Mainers are all about. And, it's nice to come halfway up the state," said Crowley. "Although Mother Nature tried to slap us around today, I would of done the entire event if need be."
Fundraising for Pine Tree Camp will continue throughout the weekend at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club, where people can take part in radar runs -- going as fast as they can on their snowmobiles while a radar gun clocks their speed.