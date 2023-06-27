BANGOR -- Last month in celebration of Maine iced coffee day, Dunkin' Donuts donated one dollar for every iced coffee sold to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. Now they are giving that money to Maine hospitals.
They raised 49 thousand dollars and on Tuesday they donated 12 thousand of that money to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Northern Light plans to use the funding to upgrade technology in pediatric patient rooms.
"There's so many things we use generous donations for but we are specifically hoping to buy smart Tvs for all of our pediatric rooms, give kids the chance to do some of the things at the hospital that they do at home," said Associate Vice President for Patient Care Services for Northern Light, Mikele Neal.
"Dunkin is always trying to look for ways to give back to the community and there's no better way than the hospital and for our children," said Colleen Bailey, franchisee for nine Dunkin' stores in Maine.
Iced coffee day originated in Maine before being recognized nationally.
In the upcoming weeks Dunkin' Donuts will be donating more of the funds to both St Mary's hospital in Lewiston and the Barbara Bush Hospital in Portland.