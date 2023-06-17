HERMON -- A dump truck rollover in Hermon caused a fuel spill Saturday.
According to Chief Cody Sullivan with the Hermon Fire Department, units were called to Fuller Road for a single-vehicle accident in the early afternoon.
Sullivan says the incident caused fuel to leak from the vehicle.
The road was blocked off for more than an hour while the Department of Environmental Protection contained the spill and the vehicle was cleared.
"When we arrived on scene we found a small dump truck that had left the roadway and was laying on it's side," said Sullivan. "There was a small amount of fuel leakage, and because of that DEP was called in -- they were able to transfer the remaining fuel off of the vehicle."
Sullivan estimates that less than 20 gallons of fuel were spilled, and says there is no threat to public health or drinking water.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.