TRUCK HOUSE ACCIDENT

ETNA- A dump truck trying to avoid a car in Etna ended up hitting a mobile home instead this afternoon.

It happened on the Stagecoach Road a little after four.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy says the car was pulling out of the driveway and the driver didn't see the dump truck coming.

They say the driver of the dump truck swerved to avoid the car but hit part of it and took off a wheel before hitting the mobile home.

A wheel on the dump truck also came off.

Luckily there were no injuries.

