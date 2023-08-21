STATEWIDE- Taking a trip or driving to work continued to get a little more expensive last week.
The price of gas rose by more than two cents a gallon.
According to GasBuddy's survey of more than 1,200 stations around the state, the average price is now $3.84 a gallon.
That's 21.5 cents a gallon higher than a month ago but still 31 cents a gallon lower than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan who is the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy says the deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Hilary could cause some refinery problems in California.
He says that could spark even more volatility on what we pay at the pump.