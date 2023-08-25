BANGOR -- As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, law enforcement officers and school leaders are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.
We spoke to a counselor at the Mary Snow School in Bangor, Erin Mccullough.
McCullough occasionally helps out as a cross guard.
She reminds drivers that many students walk to school and to take extra caution near school zones.
"Make sure you're cautious of your surroundings. Pay attention to the cross walks and those crossing guards with the stop sign,” said McCullough" We've had many crossing guards that have had some close calls. So we want to make sure that our staff and students are safe."
Bangor Schools plan to welcome students back on September 5th.