CHINA- The driver involved in a crash that killed one person in the town of China has been indicted for manslaughter.
According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Bruce Bourget of Albion was driving on the Neck Road just before 12:30 am on April 16 when he went around a corner and his vehicle rolled over several times.
63-year-old Peter Fernald of Winslow was a passenger .
Both men were ejected from the vehicle.
Fernald died later that morning.
Bourget was also indicted for criminal OUI.
Three people arrested in connection with a string of business burglaries were indicted by the Kennebec County Grand Jury.
46-year-old Charles York of Lewiston was indicted on 7 counts of burglary and 7 counts of criminal mischief.
46-year-old Billie Jo Garland and 41-year-old Amanda Garland- both from Auburn- were each indicted on 7 counts of burglary.