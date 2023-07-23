CHELSEA -- An attempted arrest turned deadly this afternoon.
According to a statement released by Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, the Lincoln County Sheriff's office requested the assistance of the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team in tracking and executing search and arrest warrants for 28-year-old Frank Foss Jr. of Dresden.
The sheriff's office had an active arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and bail violations associated with a prior domestic violence incident.
The warrants obtained were for 17 Hankerson Road in Chelsea.
While searching the woods surrounding the property, a tactical team member encountered Foss Jr. who then pointed a gun at the tactical team member.
Foss Jr. Was shot and killed by State Police Detective Scott Duff.
Duff will be placed on administrative leave, and the Attorney General's Office will investigate the incident.