AUGUSTA -- Local business owners in downtown Augusta have expressed concerns over a recent rise in petty crime.
Last week downtown Augusta business owners met with the Augusta city council during an informational work session, where several entrepreneurs said there has been a slight rise in crime within the downtown area, specifically the area surrounding Water Street.
Some are saying the city is experiencing growing pains.
"Augusta is growing. All of our city is revitalizing. That's important for people to understand. That there's a lot of things happening in Augusta,” said Clark Phinney, co-owner for Amor World Market located on 212 Water Street.
"What we've seen is an uptick in pretty much petty vandalism and some littering,” according to Michael Hall, executive director for Augusta Downtown Alliance.
Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said the Augusta Police Department receives 40-50 calls weekly and those numbers are higher than past summers.
Lully notes the department plans to partner with business owners to brainstorm creative solutions, like referring those in crisis to a social worker that partners with the department.
Locals have expressed that they want to keep Maine's capital city safe and inviting.
"By no means do we have a crime wave or is this a bad neighborhood," said Phinney.
The executive director for Augusta Downtown Alliance, Michael Hall, said that certain community members have vital needs and the downtown community is working to ensure resources are accessible while promoting safety in the area.
"We're trying to figure out ways to address their needs and address the needs of the new businesses,” said Hall.
Deputy Chief Lully said patrol methods are subject to change based on ongoing community response.