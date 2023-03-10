COLUMBIA FALLS -- Plans to build the world's tallest flagpole in a Downeast town are still up in the air.
The "Flagpole of Freedom" project was proposed for construction in Columbia Falls early last year, with an estimated cost of $1 billion and a staggering height of 1,461 feet. The developers are Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester and his sons.
However, attorney for the town Aga Dixon says they have yet to provide a concrete plan, and town officials are seeking a temporary hold on the for-profit venture until they know more.
"It's not clear to us at this point whether that project is moving forward or what the status of it is. We don't know, we haven't heard from the developers in several months," said Dixon. "The moratorium is an opportunity for the town to take some time and try to figure out how the town wants to grow."
The town will vote on a moratorium on March 21 to determine if there will be a pause on the flagpole project and other major developments.
Dixon says a recent town survey found that nearly 80 percent of town residents were already in favor of the postponement.