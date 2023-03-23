COLUMBIA FALLS -- Plans to build the world's tallest flagpole in a Downeast town are officially on hold.
The town of Columbia Falls voted Tuesday to approve a development moratorium pausing all large-scale developments -- including the "Flagpole of Freedom" project.
63 residents voted in favor of the hold, while 17 voted against.
Town officials say the intention of the hold goes beyond current proposed projects.
"It was already highly on our radar, like we need to start ramping up our ordinances just to make sure we're protecting the community from serious harm from developments that may occur. Again, it's city building, you kind of have to have a structure for these sorts of things... to protect the local community," said Jeffrey Greene, town selectman for Columbia Falls.
The 180-day delay is already in effect.
Attorney for the town Aga Dixon says that a planning workshop focusing on next steps will begin on May 6.