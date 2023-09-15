MACHIAS -- Along the coast of Maine, towns are taking different approaches to prepare for Hurricane Lee.
One local fire department is preparing to serve their community, one university is focusing on taking care of their students, and two towns are ready for whatever the Lee brings.
The shores of Winter Harbor are quieter than usual, with one restaurant tying chairs together with rope, and some boats tucked on land.
In Corea, the bay is filled with lobster boats, traps laid upon docks, and waves gently crashing in the distance.
For Lamoine Fire Department, they are preparing for anything, which for them is business as usual. They are preparing for power outages as well, with the fire departments own generators and supply clean water. They also want people to know that if a tree falls feel free to call 911 and regularly check their Facebook page and other weather services.
According to Administrative Assistant to the Lamoine Select Board and the Local Emergency Management Director Stu Marckoon, "There isn't a whole lot that we have to do to prepare. Wednesday night when the Fire Department had it's regular meeting and made sure that all the equipment was operating. That includes: generators, chainsaws, pumps, we have several sub-pumps if people's basements get flooded."
Further up the coast is Machias, the University of Maine campus in Machias has been fully evacuated of all faculty and students. Buildings and halls full of empty classrooms and offices. Dorms left vacant. In a statement from UMaine Machias Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Jackie Leonard, she stated that campus will be closed Friday, September 15th, and all day Saturday, September 16th.
According to Leonard, students who couldn't go home or to a safe location, were allowed to go to the University of Maine's Orono campus.
Where according to Leonard, they were welcomed with open arms.