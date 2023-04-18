ELLSWORTH -- Downtown Ellsworth transformed into a sea of red as children and adults with autism took to the streets to share why they were walking.
"We could raise the awareness so that everyone could see it," said Anthony Zambrano, executive director of Downeast Horizons.
"It's a really good feeling to know everybody is raising awareness and supporting it," said Christopher Smith, a participant in the walk.
Participants and their families started at Knowlton Park before making their way downtown to Main Street and looping back onto School Street.
Walkers were enthusiastic the whole way, cheering and even receiving some friendly honks from drivers.
"Awesome. Fun. I like it and new friends here that I like a lot," said Doug Dow, a participant in the walk.
Proceeds from the event will help further educate staff members at Downeast Horizons about the needs of people who are on the spectrum.
Zambrano says it will also help fund activities for children in the organization.
"Early intervention makes a big difference in the lives of these folks. The younger you help someone with autism, the quicker these behaviors can change so they can fit into society," said Zambrano.
Having two decades of healthcare experience, Downeast Horizons staff member Theresa Andrews says she walks in this event to show why people with autism should always be accepted and treated with respect.
"I have had the funnest times of my life with these people, and it's very important to me that they have good lives. That they're happy, they're healthy and that they are treated well," said Andrews.
Smith, who has autism, agrees.
"Everyone's different in society and it's important to recognize the ones who have a disability and do everything to help them in society, and help them learn the same way we do," said Smith.