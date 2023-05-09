DEDHAM -- With summer just around the corner, volunteers from Downeast Horizons participated in the annual Camp CaPella spring cleanup.
Both Camp Capella and Downeast Horizons help to support those with developmental disabilities, but camp representatives say the day is a chance for the volunteers to give back.
"We're a non-profit, and it's very hard to have staffing and be able to pay for it, these volunteer days are extremely important to make sure that camp is ready to open in the summertime," said Melanie Dresser, Camp CaPella executive director.
Volunteers raked the grounds, put in docks, and planted new greenery.
Camp representatives say that many of the volunteers are campers themselves, and that the day is essential for opening camp on time -- to provide campers from all over the state with activities, programs, and social interactions they may not be able to find elsewhere.
"Without them, it would be very, very, few of us that would be doing all this work. And with 80 people, we get it done in one day -- so that is such a treasure," said Dresser.
Organizers say Downeast Horizons has helped to open the camp for the summer season for more than 10 years.
Camp CaPella will welcome 2023 campers in June.