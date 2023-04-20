BREWER -- Some Mainers are getting a head start on Earth Day celebrations by giving back to the community.
Spring has finally sprung, and with it some are excited to dust off their rakes and get outside for a good cause.
Downeast Horizons, a group that helps to support those with developmental disabilities, has returned to Brewer to pick up sticks, rake leaves, and clean up trash ahead of Earth Day.
Around 100 people with developmental disabilities, and their caregivers, came out to the Woodlawn and Oak Hill cemeteries to participate in the annual cleanup.
DJ Hart, superintendent of Brewer parks and cemeteries, says that the event is a significant help in removing hard-to-find sticks that would otherwise damage the city's lawnmowers.
"It's a huge help. With what we have from labor shortages and things like that. When we have opportunities for community involvement, it helps us out immensely," said Hart. "They can come in with 60 people, and within three or four hours, have everything picked up."
Every year, participants do their part to keep local parks and cemeteries clean, but organizers say the day is about more than tidying up the city.
"It's a feeling of self-worth, you know, when you give back and you help other people. Often, these folks are the recipients of that help. But today, they can prove to the world, or at least Maine, that they can give back if they're given the opportunity," said Tony Zambrano, executive director of Doweast Horizons.
Hart says the volunteers are leading by example with the work they're doing.
However, for those that dread spring cleaning, he says that participating in Earth Day can be as easy as a walk in the park.
"Get out and recreate, get out and exercise, be healthy. Take that opportunity on earth day to get out and do something outside that makes an improvement -- whether that's around your own house or some place in another community," said Hart.