ELLSWORTH -- Downeast Community Partners (DCP) is getting a jump on helping people get through the heating season this year. Starting next week people can start applying for heating assistance and the organization is encouraging Mainers not to wait until the last minute.
"Heating season starts this Monday July 17th, this year we're excited to be heading out to the communities that we serve in Washington and Hancock county," said James Nealey, director of energy services at DCP.
Through their Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) they offer funding to support Mainers through the winter and although it seems like the winter season is far away, they say now is the time for Mainers to start preparing for the winter weather.
"There are a lot of steps along the way and we want to make sure that people are aware that it is very difficult to do this last minute. If you don't start the process early you will potentially be in a situation where when you are in need of the benefits you'll be waiting in the process to get your appointment to get your benefits," said Nealey.
Starting in August they will be having in person events for people to learn more about their services and to apply early.
"Washington and Hancock counties are definitely two counties in Maine that have been undeserved and we are trying our best to make sure the people in these areas are given the opportunities that other Mainers are given and that's a big goal with DCP," said Nealey.
The first in person event will be Aug. 1st in Stonington, at the town hall. Organizers suggest calling before to schedule an appointment to learn if you are eligible for benefits.
They can be reached at 207-610-5914 or via email at heap@dcpcap.org.