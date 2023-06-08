ELLSWORTH -- Downeast Community Partners, a Community Action Agency serving residents from Ellworth to Calais, is looking to recruit new members for their Climate Corps program. This research based program will focus on the benefits of being energy efficient while teaching its recruits new ways to study the benefits of winterizing homes.
The agency received a grant through Volunteer Maine in September of 2022 in an effort to focus on performing more weatherization services in the community. Development Director for DCP Sharon Catus says their mission is to help Mainer's live more comfortably and affordably.
"They will take data that we've previously gathered from homes before weatherization and after weatherization and be able to quantify the impact," said Catus.
Catus says that weatherization is the number one defense for Mainers in fighting the rising heating costs.
"Weatherization doesn't just insulate you better, it s all about the air quality, so the air quality becomes so much better after a home has been weatherized."
Members will learn how to assess the energy envelope of a home and receive multiple certifications at the end of the 6 month program and is great for those with an unclear future.
"It's a great chance for say someone who just graduated from high school and haven't secured that summer job or they don't know what they're going to do with their future so they're looking for some type of career path. The energy efficiency field is burgeoning," said Catus.
The program starting in July will run to the end of the year, anyone interested can contact their Ellsworth location or email a resume to volunteering@dcpcap.org. More information can also be found on their website.