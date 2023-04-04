DOVER-FOXCROFT -- Fire shooting into the sky as first responders got the call at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. For the residents, it was hard to watch.
"I was sleeping in my bed with my dog and i heard a pounding on the door from the contractor that was working next door and then my fire alarm started going off, so I grabbed my dog and jumped over the flames by the front door," said Tiana Gauntt, a resident who escaped the fire.
Quick-thinking came from a good Samaritan working next door, banging on doors to get all of the occupants out.
But this fire was stubborn. Fire crews battled for over two hours before getting the blaze under control.
Dover-Foxcroft fire chief Brian Gaudet says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation but they believe it started on the second floor of the three-story apartment building.
He also said no one was injured and that two people were inside the property at the time.
"The fire was too far ahead of us when we got here so our main concern was to protect all the exposures," said Gaudet.
Volunteer fire fighter Emma Melia, who lives across the street was home at the time of the incident. She said her instincts kicked in when seeing how quickly the fire was spreading.
"I jumped right into what I have to do. I found out what trucks were getting water, where and what side of the building. It was quick to jump up, get one of the deck guns going and my father and I got fire started to the left side of the building," said Melia.
Chief Gaudet applauds the person that helped get the two people out of the building before the fire spread.
"It's very heroic for a passerby to risk his life to go and save a stranger you don't know," said Gaudet.