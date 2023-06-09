BANGOR -- 1986: The Karate Kid, Alf, Bruce Hornsby's "That's Just the Way It Is". Just some examples from the year 1986.
And a group of students wanted to bottle up some of the best of that year and make a time capsule. They put it in the ground back then and years later no one could remember where they put it.
"We came across a Bangor Daily News picture that was in black and white. I colorized it for the project which opened a ton of clues as to where the former time capsule was," said Judy Michalik, Music Teacher at the James F. Doughty School.
So a group of students from 2023 compared the picture to the school and figured out where the capsule was stored.
They also came up with their own idea: to build their own time capsule.
"This is an experience that these kids will remember for the rest of their lives," said Stephen Riitano, Eighth Grade Social Studies Teacher at the James F. Doughty School.
Calling themselves "The Guardians", they worked together to find items encapsulating the year 2023: artifacts from the pandemic, a yearbook, even a laptop.
"It's also nice to be able to bury our own [time capsule] and leave our own mark in history," said Isaiah Shearer, a member of The Guardians.
With plans to open the 1986 capsule in the future, today was about saving memories from 2023.
"It's awesome to see them doing one, doing the time capsule," said Mike Wood, an alumni of James F. Doughty School.