Domestic violence

AUGUSTA --  Seven survivors of domestic violence shared their stories with lawmakers Tuesday to advocate for stricter laws against violent abusers.

One of those seven survivors, Melissa Ater shared pictures revealing bruising she suffered during a violent kidnapping.

She said her ex-husband tortured her physically and sexually for 16 hours.

Now Ater is sharing her story of survival with legislators, and pushing for changes in current laws to hold abusers accountable.

"Charges that my ex-husband had received were no longer available to me because they were deferred dispositions. He had actually been charged previously but because he had completed that differed disposition it was no longer a charge that was on record,” explained Ater. “Those who have not had any kind of experience with domestic violence. It's important for them to see us and hear our story."

Ater's ex-husband is currently serving a 25 year sentence on sexual assault, domestic violence and other charges.

 

