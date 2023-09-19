ORRINGTON -- The sheriff's office is is investigating a school bus crash that occurred yesterday morning on Route 15 in Orrington.
They report that around 7:30 they were dispatched to a crash in which a school bus and an SUV had been traveling in the same direction.
The bus had stopped in traffic, and the driver of the SUV had allegedly become distracted by one of the children within their vehicle.
This reportedly resulted in the motorist rear ending the school bus, of which had been occupied by only the driver and one student. Neither of the occupants of the bus or the SUV were injured.
The investigation remains active and no further details will be released at this time.