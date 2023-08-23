BANGOR -- Two years ago, Lance Corporal Noah White was injured in a training exercise in California, leaving him with no movement or sensation from the neck down.
Because of his physical limitations, living conditions for Noah have been challenging.
Noah has had to adapt to these major changes, including having to set up a portable shower in the kitchen.
For his birthday, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation surprised Noah and his family with the gift of a lifetime: his very own mortgage-free smart home.
"It kind of doesn't feel real because Elaine [Donegan of Tunnels to Towers] has been like it's going to happen, it's going to happen, and now it's finally here," said Shannon White, Noah's mother.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is a New York-based group that provides mortgage-free, specifically-adapted homes to injured veterans and first responders, helping them reclaim their day-to-day independence.
Inside his new home, Noah will be able to control everything from the lights, to the thermostat and even open doors and activate the home's security system using an app. He can even control these features with his voice.
But that's no the only birthday gift Noah received.
"When we present World Trade Center steel, we don't give it to anyone. This is a special and sacred gift that we are giving one of our American heroes, and that's you, Noah," said Jack Oehm, a Tunnels to Towers Foundation Board Member.
And Noah says he's grateful to have a home that will allow him to live more independently.
"I just want to give my love to tunnel to towers because they're great people and without this, none of this would be happening. And it's an amazing situation and I'm very grateful for it," said Noah White.