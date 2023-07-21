AUGUSTA -- Disability Rights Maine celebrated its 5th annual Disability Pride day at Mill Park in Augusta.
Disability Rights Maine is a protection and advocacy organization part of a network of roughly 57 other groups across the country.
The organization works with disabled individuals when their rights have been violated in any setting.
Communications director, Julia Endicott says the event showcases more than a dozen resource organizations and is a reminder of an important milestone.
"July is disability pride month. In part because of the passage of the ADA which passed 33 years ago almost to the day. Today is really a celebration of the diversity of disability,” according to Julia Endicott, communications director for Disability Rights Maine.
"Just to have f-u-n, for fun!,” said band member Paul Sandberg.
Sandberg notes that he has overcome numerous barriers while living as a disabled person but is glad events like Disability Pride exist because it gives him a sense of community.
Anyone interested in donating to disability rights Maine or just learning more about the organization's work can visit d-r-m-e-dot-org.