AUGUSTA-- The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Maine Child Welfare Action Network, has announced a proposed $1mil. plan of action to strengthen measures to prevent child abuse and neglect.
The Maine Child Safety and well-being plan is a first of its kind measure developed on the basis of community input.
The proposed plan would improve mandated reporting training, launch an education campaign for parents, and strengthen support towards local efforts.
The Department of Health and Human Services commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the proposal is in a 1.0 version stage.
"This is not done. This is a framework. This is just the beginning. It is really a skeleton where we try to identify the major areas that we think from the research and for Maine families, we think is the best approach,” Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services.
Following public scrutiny after the 2021 child deaths, stakeholders note this is a collaborative effort which requires individuals working on different levels to ensure the safety of children.
"We can't just focus on the state agency of the State Department in terms of ensuring that kids are safe and families have the resources that they need to be stable,” said Melissa Hackett, coordinator for Maine Child Welfare Action Network. “This is really going to call on everyone in their various roles and communities, educators, parents, faith providers. Everyone in the community has a role to play."
The plan will also encourage parents to reach out for resources ranging from housing assistance, substance abuse disorder, and other early intervention services.
"Parenting is a tough job and it's a strength to ask for help. How do we make sure parents are aware of the resources that are available to them? That we have really provided an opportunity to educate about those resources,” said Hackett.
Lambrew said the specifics of how the $1 mil. will be dispersed and how municipalities will obtain access to these funds is still being solidified as the plan is still in the preliminary stages.
The proposed bill will be considered as part of the Governor's proposed change package to the supplemental budget.