Vassalboro fire
H Johnson

VASSALBORO-- 25 pigs were killed in a fire in Vassalboro this morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire on Cross Hill Road in Vassalboro just before 4:30.

Upon arrival, they encountered a barn fully involved in flames.

Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson tells us the fire was contained to the barn.

The home owner was only able to save 4 piglets.

The chief says the fire is believed to be accidental, possibly caused by some heat lamps that had been set up for the animals.

Tags

Recommended for you