Despite the weather, this Belfast business keeps bringing in customers

BELFAST -- Dismal weather turned what used to be beautiful Maine blue skies this time of year, into a grey, rainy and humid mess that could potentially impact seasonal businesses along the Mid-Coast. For one local shop, the need for an escape from the wet weather has boosted business.
The Purple Baboon has always been a popular destination for vacationers in Belfast.
But now, this one-of-a-kind shop has also become a great place to escape the rain.
The Manager of The Purple Baboon believes one of the reasons customers keep coming in is due in part to her staff's positive attitude.
According to shop Manager Melissa L., "When people are on vacation, they feed off of our moods and how we're coming across, so I think if we're really frustrated and bummed out it's gonna be felt. I think just taking that stance of, 'Whatever! Vacation!', you know? You got to roll with it."
Despite the unpredictable weather that has occurred, this Belfast staple says it plans to keep its doors open - rain or shine.