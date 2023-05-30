ELLSWORTH -- Two years after the devastating death of a beloved Hancock County deputy sheriff, a non-profit organization is stepping up in an effort to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on September 23, 2021 deputy Luke Gross answered the call of duty by responding to reports of a possible OUI involving a car off the road.
"The vehicle had already fled and he was cleaning debris off the road when he was struck by a passing vehicle,” said Sheriff Scott Kane from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy gross left behind a wife and two children.
Now, a group from Texas has made it their mission to memorialize some of these officers. "Saving a Hero's Place" has built over 200 wooden chairs for law enforcement and firefighters killed in the line of duty.
"They're just glad that someone's taken the time to remember them [their loved ones] because a lot of times when we do this, like this one. It's several years later,” said Tommy Capell, the executive director for “Saving a Hero’s Place.”
Capell and his wife started building wooden display chairs after a fellow officer was killed during the Boston marathon bombing back in 2013.
What Capell calls a "one time thing" has grown into an initiative where there are model chairs in at least 26 states as a way to honor fallen officers.
Sheriff Kane reflects on meeting gross back when he was only a junior in high school.
"I knew Luke for many [many] years.. He was dependable and he loved kids. He loved working with kids. He was a camp leader at a post guard for many years,” said Kane. “At Christmas for kids shopping he was always involved with that. Quite honestly he was a big kid himself."
Capell explains the symbolism each chair represents.
"Some people know that they're name is not going to be forgotten when they're gone.. These officers are going to be gone eventually. We want to make sure the name stays when they're gone,” said Capell.
The big reveal for deputy Luke Gross' honor chair will take place Thursday morning at the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.