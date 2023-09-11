DEERE ISLE -- There are still few official details about a police stand off that lasted for hours in Deer Isle.
Police from several agencies were called to the scene Sunday, including members of the State Police tactical team.
Authorities haven't released details in the case, but according to local residents police were attempting to serve a warrant to a man who then assaulted an officer and barricades himself inside a residence.
Authorities could be heard calling for at least one suspect.
Police closed off sections of Sunset Road and Pressey Village Road for multiple hours while the standoff unfolded.
We'll have more information today as it becomes available.