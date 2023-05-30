DEDHAM -- Some Dedham students spent this past month putting their best foot forward.
The Dedham School is once again nearing the end of its annual walking club event.
Students spent each recess in May walking and running a quarter-mile track for the chance to win toys and other prizes.
Students carry cutouts of feet to track how far they've walked -- and get a new reward every five miles.
While the prizes may be what excites the kids, teachers say the club is all in the name of health.
"Anything I can do to get kids active and outside is really important to me, and this is just one more way to get kids active and outside," said Tim Pearson, physical education and health teacher at the Dedham School. "They also get the social and emotional -- just hanging out with each other and getting to socialize as they spend time getting their exercise."
Last year, the group walked more than 800 miles combined.
Tomorrow is the club's last day of the year, but kids say they still hope to beat their record by walking a total of 1,000 miles together.