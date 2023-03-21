FILE -- The second day of the Jordan David Bishop trial consisted of cross-examinations of Bangor police detective Dustin Dow and bartender Ryan Whitney, and a partial cross-examination of witness Jeremey Mountain.
Bishop is accused of shooting and wounding 57-year-old James Parent of Brewer outside of Tesoro's Italian Restaurant in Bangor in 2019.
He is currently facing six counts, including multiple attempted murder and assault charges, as well as reckless conduct of a firearm.
Detective Dow was asked to walk the jury through the surveillance video from the scene of the alleged crime.
Mountain claimed that Bishop was intoxicated at the time of the shooting, and talked about the interactions he had with him outside the restaurant.
Bartender Ryan Whitney took the stand, talking about what he remembered that night and moments before Bishop allegedly fired off multiple shots at the victim.
"This is a serious case. This involves a shooting outside of Tesoro's restaurant. A person was significantly injured in this case and it was quite frightening for the people inside the restaurant," said Christopher Almy, Penobscot County District Attorney and prosecutor on the case.
Cross-examinations will continue at Penobscot Judicial Center tomorrow morning.