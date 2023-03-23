FILE -- Following Wednesday's testimonies, the defense called forensic psychologists Dr. Diane Tennies and Charles Robinson, as well as clinical psychologist Dr. David Lawrence to the stand to argue that bishop was in a dissociative state of mind when the shooting occurred.
Dr. Tennies was ordered to perform a series of psychological tests on Bishop after he posted bail in Oct. 2019. In her reports, she was the first to diagnose bishop with PTSD based on the symptoms he exhibited, specifically sleep disturbance and flashbacks to when he served in the Iraq War. She also found the symptoms were consistent with someone with poor impulse control.
Dr. Lawrence then took the stand, agreeing with the findings from Dr. Tennies' report. He also said the trauma Bishop suffered from being choked out and his head hitting the pavement likely triggered him to act the way he did without even realizing what he was doing.
Dr. Robinson then shared his observations of Bishop based on the surveillance video and his interactions with Bishop. He claims Bishop hitting his head on the pavement likely triggered his behavior.
Bishop declined to take the stand to be questioned by the prosecution.
Closing statements will take place Friday morning, with a decision following jury deliberation.