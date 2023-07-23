HERMON -- The Darling's Ice Cream for a Cause truck made its way over to the Maple Crest Farm Animal Rescue in Hermon on Sunday. The truck was designed as a fun way to give back to local communities and causes. In honor of Maine's statewide Open Farm Day they decided to help out a local animal rescue.
"We love coming out to different events and getting to socialize with the locals and make everybody's day better by handing them a piece of ice cream," said Nicole Majewski, who was assisting with the truck. "It's really rewarding honestly I mean everyone's so happy to see you and everyone is really willing to donate to any cause that we go and support so its a very rewarding experience."
All of the funds collected were going directly to the animal rescue and farm.
"Everything that comes in through our tours and through the Darling's Ice Cream for a Cause today goes right back to feeding the animals, and maintaining the farm and caring for things around here," said Owner of Maple Crest Farm Trisha Martin. "The generous give back from them to our rescue we appreciate that very much."
The farm is a nonprofit organization home to a wide variety of rescue and domestic animals.
The owner says days like this allow for more people to learn about what local farms have to offer to the community.
"Open Farm Day is an opportunity to make your farm open to the public so families can see what farming is all about different aspects of agriculture or animals or gardening," said Martin. "There's a variety of different things that families can be exposed to here in the state of Maine that they can get through an open farm day event."
The Darling's ice cream truck was there from noon to 2 p.m. handing out ice cream and smiles.
More information about the farm can be found at https://www.maplecrestfarm.me/.